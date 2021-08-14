Valve releases 'Introducing Steam Deck' video, remembers its YouTube channel exists

Play time.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 14 August 2021

Valve has published the first video on its official YouTube channel in eight months: 'Introducing Steam Deck.'

The video, below, is a straightforward summary of the features of Valve's upcoming handheld, and succinctly makes the case for the device.

Introducing Steam Deck as "the most powerful gaming handheld in the world", Valve talks up the controls, fidelity and integration with Steam. "Your Steam games are already on your Deck," we're told. "Just sign in and play."

Oh, and don't forget you can expand the included storage with a Micro SD card, and stream games from your PC.

Valve also points out the Deck runs a new version of Steam "focused on handheld gaming", with "features you'd expect", such as cloud saves and Steam chat.

Here's the pitch: "Steam Deck - powerful, portable PC gaming." Nice alliteration, Valve!

The video ends by calling on people to reserve their handheld. You can do that for £4, of course, with "expected order availability" currently down for "after Q2 2022". That's quite the wait.

Digital Foundry's Rich Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia convene to share their thoughts on Steam Deck. Watch on YouTube for chapter points for each discussion topic.

A couple of thoughts here: I'm not sure why Valve waited a month after it announced Steam Deck to publish this announcement-style video on its YouTube channel, but, you know, it's Valve.

Also, it's nice to see Valve remembered it has a YouTube channel! Prior to this Steam Deck video, the last video published on the channel promoted Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Operation Broken Fang update on 3rd December 2020. Before that, it was a Half-Life Alyx - commentary update published on 12th November.

Demand for Steam Deck appears to be strong, with availability pushed back soon after reservations were made available. Check out Digital Foundry's Steam Deck analysis for more.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Steam

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in beta form on PC for Game Pass Ultimate members

Who are also in the Xbox Insider program.

36

Another record-breaking video game auction sees a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. sell for $2m

$uper Mario Bro$.

20

Twitch lowers UK subscription pricing

Time to horde more custom emotes.

44

McDonald's designed a hideous PS5 controller, accidentally exposed it to the world

No, you can't dip it in curry sauce.

83

More Activision Blizzard allegations emerge as former dev calls for industry unionisation

"... I have nothing to fear from unionisation."

30

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

414

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch