Darksiders 3 hits Nintendo Switch end of September

Fury road.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 9 August 2021

Darksiders 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on 30th September, publisher THQ Nordic Has announced.

The Nintendo Switch version comes with both DLCs, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible, and costs £34.99.

Darksiders 3 is Gunfire Games' post-apocalyptic action adventure game in which you play Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse who hunts down the Seven Deadly Sins. It launched first on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2018. Check out Eurogamer's Darksiders 3 review for more.

