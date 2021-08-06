Fortnite disables bugged hug emote which players say put them in a NSFW position

Cuddle team leader.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 6 August 2021

Fortnite has quietly pulled its new Bear Hug emote after a bug was discovered which left players crouched in a NSFW position.

The friendly Bear Hug emote went on sale last night, priced 200 V-Bucks, ahead of this weekend's huge Ariana Grande concert series. It's a synced emote, which means other players can interact with someone performing it.

But players quickly found the emote was a bit too friendly. Epic Games has now removed the emote from sale.

Players who did buy the emote before its removal now report the emote is locked, and that the gesture is no longer performed - bugged or not - when selected.

Epic Games acknowledged the emote's removal from the item shop via its Fortnite Status Twitter account, but did not go into further detail as to why, or when it would return.

Of course, video clips of the bug still exist from before it as disabled - see below. But this should mean no more can be created.

It's not great timing. All eyes are on Fortnite for this evening, when it will mount its first live event of 2021 as Ariana Grande's concert tour kicks off in-game at 11pm.

A ridiculously detailed Ariana Grande skin went on sale earlier this week (priced 2000 V-Bucks).

Further showtimes for the Ariana Grande tour will follow over the weekend on Saturday at 7pm, on Sunday at 3pm and 5pm, and on Monday at 1am (all UK times).

More about Fortnite

