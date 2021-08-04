Amazon's New World MMO gets fourth delay, now expected late September

"We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 August 2021

Amazon's massively multiplayer online title New World has been delayed again but this time only by around a month, with the game now expected to launch on PC on 28th September.

Announcing New World's fourth delay in a statement posted to Twitter, Amazon Game Studios wrote, "We are humbled by the support New World received from players around the world throughout closed beta. During beta, more than a million adventurers played more than 16 million total hours... The passion and enthusiasm you've shown for New World validates the work we've put in over the past year, improving the game based on your feedback".

"We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players," the studio continued, "and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during closed beta. So we're going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game." This, it says, means a new global launch date of 28th September.

"This was not an easy decision to make," Amazon concludes. "We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver the highest quality game possible at launch."

It's especially crucial New World makes a good first impression at launch, of course, given it arrives after a string of video game failures for Amazon. Last October saw the company cancel multiplayer action game Crucible - five months after its release and four months after its unprecedented un-release - and this April brought news that Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO was no longer in development following a dispute with Chinese mega-corp Tencent.

New World - Closed Beta Trailer.

The good news for Amazon is that, alongside substantial interest in New World's closed beta, early impressions of the MMO have been positive, despite concerns over the developer's future plans for paid in-game boosts. Eurogamer's Robert Purchese enjoyed what he played of the game last month, saying "There's something refreshingly old-school about New World, something a bit Ultima Online... If you know what you're doing, glory in New World is there for the taking, and hardcore players love that."

We'll have a clearer idea if New World's nearly 17 months of delays have ultimately made for a quality MMO experience when its planned 28th September launch finally rolls around.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about New World

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities"

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra now "co-leaders" of Warcraft maker.

67

Blizzard confirms former Warcraft boss fired for "misconduct in his treatment of other employees"

As disturbing report on BlizzCon hotel suite surfaces.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion out February 2022

Here's a new trailer.

11

Amazon's New World hits 200,000 concurrent players

Chance to hit?

11

New World: EVGA says it will replace all failed RTX 3090s

Press return.

12

You may also enjoy...

Blizzard lowers price of a cloned World of Warcraft Classic character following backlash

"After careful consideration…"

19

Amazon cancels its Lord of the Rings MMO

Dispute with Tencent scuppers project.

45

Feature | Forget Destiny, here's how Warframe makes us care about its space stuff

Nine out of Tenno.

31

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Feature | Bungie on Destiny 2's Content Vault, solo challenges and the return of Exotic missions

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point."

50

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch