Final Fantasy 16 cutscenes filmed first in British English

Final Fantasy 16 is being filmed first with British English accents, producer Naoki Yoshida has said.

Square Enix has in the past prioritised Japanese for the Final Fantasy games, then dubbed them into other languages.

Speaking in a recent Japanese internet show called Washanaga (translated by Siliconera), Yoshida said the development team at Square Enix chose voice actors with English accents to play the game's characters, and that Japanese film production will start soon.

Final Fantasy 16's debut trailer, below, shows a return to a fantasy setting for the series after the flying cars and suits of Final Fantasy 15. All the characters have English accents. There's a Game of Thrones vibe. The main protagonist is called Clive.

Meanwhile, Yoshida said many of the game's cutscenes will feature full facial mocap (Final Fantasy 7 Remake used AI-generated facial animations and lip-syncing). So, Final Fantasy 16 will feature English-speaking voice actors with performance capture spoken in English.

Earlier this month, Yoshida indicated Final Fantasy 16 will skip this year's Tokyo Game Show, which kicks off at the end of September.

Yoshida said the team wants to show Final Fantasy 16 shortly before the game launches, rather than drip feed fans snippets of information over a long period of time.

Final Fantasy 16 was announced in September last year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive also coming to PC. There's no release window yet.