Looks like a new Overwatch map reveal was pulled

It looks like a new Overwatch map was going to be revealed yesterday, before the announcement was pulled.

In an article that's now been taken offline, Dexerto reported that a new Deathmatch map called Malevento, based in Italy, was to be added to the Public Test Region.

According to the article, the map "features a mix of both tight corridors and more open outdoor areas, leading to a blend of close-quarters combat while still leaving the door open for the likes of Widowmaker to excel from afar".

The map was set to be released on 17th August, though it's unclear whether Blizzard will now stick to that date.

Since the filing of the lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture at Activision Blizzard by the State of California, it appears the publisher has paused all product announcements, as well as social media posts.