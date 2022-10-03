If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Players say goodbye to Overwatch

See you on the other side.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Players have been taking to social media to say their goodbyes to Overwatch.

After six years of being one of the most popular multiplayer shooters, Overwatch has been retired ahead of Overwatch 2's launch tomorrow.

The official Overwatch Twitter account invited players to share their memories and fan creations with the hashtag #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide to say their farewells, and plenty of fans have been getting involved online.

Watch on YouTube
Overwatch 2 launch trailer.

On Twitter, artists Hikari Toriumi and PetiteCreme shared the fanart they've made to celebrate Overwatch.

Master Ian Gamer had a slightly different approach, and made a bittersweet tribute "to every fellow tank player" they've played with in Overwatch.

On the game's subreddit, many fans shared their favourite memories of playing the game.

Others shared clips and shots of them in-game celebrating the game's final day together with the other players in their lobbies.

Redditor ZenUntil5v5 is known on the Overwatch subreddit for their daily Zenyatta drawings, which began in March. Their day 216 drawing depicts Zenyatta reading a goodbye message à la M.A.S.H.

Finally, this stunning painting by user cbollaz recreates that very recognisable Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion artwork with Mercy, D.Va and Genji.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch