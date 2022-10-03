Players say goodbye to Overwatch

Players have been taking to social media to say their goodbyes to Overwatch.

After six years of being one of the most popular multiplayer shooters, Overwatch has been retired ahead of Overwatch 2's launch tomorrow.

The official Overwatch Twitter account invited players to share their memories and fan creations with the hashtag #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide to say their farewells, and plenty of fans have been getting involved online.

Watch on YouTube Overwatch 2 launch trailer.

On Twitter, artists Hikari Toriumi and PetiteCreme shared the fanart they've made to celebrate Overwatch.

Thank you Overwatch…💛#Overwatch2 #OverwatchFanart #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/XgbLh95j50 — 鳥海ひかり Hikari Toriumi (@HikariToriumi) October 2, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'll see you on the other side, Thank you so much! 🧡#overwatch #overwatch2 #overwatchfanart pic.twitter.com/UpO0gaUB20 — Petitecreme (@gemsheldrake) October 2, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Master Ian Gamer had a slightly different approach, and made a bittersweet tribute "to every fellow tank player" they've played with in Overwatch.

To every fellow Tank player I’ve ever had the honor of pairing with in Overwatch, I wish you all the best in Overwatch 2. There is no greater camaraderie than that which exists between two Tanks on the field of battle. #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide pic.twitter.com/Ehe7765vKJ — Master Ian Gamer (@masteriangamer) October 2, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On the game's subreddit, many fans shared their favourite memories of playing the game.

Others shared clips and shots of them in-game celebrating the game's final day together with the other players in their lobbies.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Redditor ZenUntil5v5 is known on the Overwatch subreddit for their daily Zenyatta drawings, which began in March. Their day 216 drawing depicts Zenyatta reading a goodbye message à la M.A.S.H.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Finally, this stunning painting by user cbollaz recreates that very recognisable Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion artwork with Mercy, D.Va and Genji.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings