Everything announced during EA Play Live 2021

Dead Space! Grid Legends! Battlefield Portal! More!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 22 July 2021

EA Play Live 2021 has wrapped up - here's everything announced during the show.

Codemasters, fresh from releasing F1 2021, announced Grid Legends for 2022. The hook here is a live action story mode, starring actors such as Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong in Sex Education). Command & Conquer meets racing? The debut trailer is below:

Next up we have a release date for Lost in Random, the gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure from Swedish game studio Zoink. It's due out 10th September. Gameplay trailer is below:

Velan Studios announced Knockout City Season 2, which contains a map of ever-changing movie-inspired arenas called the Holowood Drive-in, a new ball, new playlists, gear and rewards. Fight at the Movies launches 27th July. Trailer is below:

We got a bunch of Apex Legends news, as we expected. Apex Legends: Emergence is the next major update for the battle royale, and launches 3rd August. The trailer below provides a look at new character Seer.

EA unveiled Battlefield Portal, which leaked earlier today. Martin has a deeper dive into this eye-catching mode for Battlefield 2042, which lets you mash up parts of Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 in custom maps. The trailer is below:

The big announcement was confirmation of the worst-kept secret in gaming: the Dead Space remake. It's by Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, and is due out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. That's right, it's next-gen only. There's no release window. The teaser trailer is below:

