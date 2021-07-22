EA makes rumoured Dead Space remake official and shares first teaser trailer

First it was rumoured, now it's official: EA is giving Visceral Games' much-loved sci-fi horror classic Dead Space the remake treatment on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The original Dead Space launched back in 2008, sending players, in the role of engineer Isaac Clarke, on a terrifying journey through the shadowy interior of the mining ship USG Ishimura, its crew slaughtered by nightmarish creatures known as the necromorphs.

What followed was a deliciously atmospheric third-person horror adventure that saw players embarking on the mother of all fixer-uppers in order to reactive the ship and locate Isaac's missing partner Nicole, engaging lasers to sever innumerable necromorph limbs along the way.

Dead Space - Official Teaser Trailer.

Following Dead Space's initial success, two sequels ramped up the action with diminishing returns and the series stalled with 2013's Dead Space 3, meaning fans have been dreaming of some kind of revival for close to a decade now. And EA has finally delivered, with the news that its Motive studio (Star Wars: Squadrons) is currently working on a remake of the first game "completely rebuilt from the ground up" for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Specifics are still scarce, but EA says the remake - which utilises the Frostbite engine - will raise "the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights...through stunning visuals, audio and controls". It also promises an improved story, characters, game mechanics, "and more".

There's no hint of a release date for EA Motive's Dead Space remake just yet, but hopefully the publisher will have more to share soon.