Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022

Codemasters has announced Grid Legends, a new racing game due out in 2022 on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Shown off during the EA Play event, Grid Legends has driving, as you'd expect, as well as what looks like an involved story mode. The debut trailer is below:

The story mode was shot using live action from actors such as Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong in Sex Education), who could see their digital surroundings via LED screens - it's the same tech Disney used to shoot The Mandalorian.

Here's the official blurb:

"The legendary Grid World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

"Grid Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic Grid city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online."

New circuits include Moscow and London. Yes, you can drive past Buckingham Palace.