Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's all-new story trailer is here

"621... I'll give you a reason to exist. Let’s get to work."

Armored Core 6 mechs slashing
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
From Software and Bandai Namco have released a new teaser for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, this time shining a spotlight on the eager-anticipated sequel's story.

The three-minute video shows "the exciting and dangerous world awaiting them" and introduces us to Handler Walter and "the realities of turning a profit on Rubicon 3". You can check it out in the trailer below:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON - Story Trailer

"Watch as Walter's Hounds execute their mission with ruthless tenacity and get a glimpse of the events that will lead up to the beginning of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon," the developer teases.

"So, pilot C4-621, are you ready to get to work on Rubicon? Find out what awaits in the new story trailer."

From Software's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a series reboot that marries the unique quirks of mech combat with the studio's game design philosophy: smoothness of controls, expansive and dynamic maps, and original, challenging action that demands player ingenuity.

Last month, From Software dropped a hands-off gameplay presentation from lead producer Yasunori Ogura to how off how its mix of mech assembly and tactical combat looks in motion.

The demo was a single mission from an early part of the game, but gave a clear sense of how combat and exploration will unfold - and the importance of customisation.

Not long to go now, pilot C4-621. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set to release on 25th August, 2023, on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles.

Comments
