Apex Legends' newest playable hero is "tiny titan of optimism" Conduit

A new Apex Legends season - season 19, to be more specific - is almost upon, meaning the start of another drip-feed hype cycle, which has now begun in earnest with the official reveal of the free-to-play battle royale shooter's newest playable hero, Conduit.

As is the way with these things, Conduit - described by developer Respawn as a "tiny titan of optimism" - gets her introduction by way of a new Stories from the Outlands lore trailer. And, yes, there's more Titanfall fan-baiting to try and distract everyone from the fact we still haven't got a Titanfall 3, despite persistent teasing from the studio.

Once upon time, you see, Conduit's life was saved by a Monarch Titan during a violent battle that threatened to destroy her hometown - the machine's pilot choosing to sacrifice themselves in a massive detonation that would ultimately bring fighting to an explosive end.

Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands - "For Us, Utang na Loob".

Years later, in a bid to save her sister from a life of toil that's slowly destroying her, Conduit returns to the site where the Monarch was destroyed, utilising the irradiated remains of its battery to gain abilities that'll enable her to enter the Apex Games and provide for her family.

And that's pretty much all we know about Conduit right now, officially at least; recent leaks have suggested she'll feature abilities based around active shield healing, but with Apex Legends' 19th season - titled Ignite - due to launch next Monday, 23rd October on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, we likely won't have to wait long before all is revealed.