New Overwatch hero Moira could arrive today in time for free weekend

I know it's not Overwatch update Tuesday but there's convincing speculation new support hero Moira could arrive in the live game today.

As summarised by well known Overwatch YouTuber Stylosa, this weekend is the free weekend for Overwatch, which is a big thing for Blizzard, hence the giant Overwatch murals appearing on the side of buildings in major North American cities.

When the free weekend was announced, Blizzard specified "Overwatch's full roster of 26 heroes" would be playable during it - a number only possible with Moira's inclusion. And with the free trial set to begin tomorrow at 7pm GMT, time is running out.

Also, chatty Overwatch lead software engineer Bill Warnecke was spotted yesterday - on what looks like Discord (presumably the Overwatch Discord) - saying, "I don't think we've posted the official date yet but you won't have to wait much longer," in relation to Moira's release.

"Usually Tuesday is the magical day," he added. "Once every now and again Tuesday doesn't work right but it's not much longer." (Overwatch hero Doomfist was released on a Thursday, for what it's worth.)

A screenshot of the chat log was posted to Reddit and, brilliantly, Warnecke popped up and commented on it, cheekily reinforcing the message, "Soon."

Moira's deployment might have been delayed by Blizzard releasing a major update for StarCraft 2 earlier in the week, which turned the real-time strategy game free-to-play. Or maybe Blizzard was busy flaming EA and Star Wars Battlefront 2 on Twitter - who knows?

Moira herself is an aggressive support hero with a lot of manoeuvrability from her Fade teleport ability. Mastering that in order to keep flankers off you will be pivotal in mastering her.