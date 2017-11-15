Rainbow Six: Siege free to play this weekend

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege will be free to play this weekend on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Players will be able to download and access the full version of Rainbow Six: Siege for free during the weekend. The complete game will also be on sale for up to 50 per cent off from 16th November to 27th November and those who decide to purchase it can carry on their progress from their free trial and continue to play uninterrupted.

Play #RainbowSixSiege free and save! The Free Weekend is LIVE on platforms November 16-19. https://t.co/v4lJQD25pp pic.twitter.com/fsuIxNy4dS — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 14, 2017

The free weekend comes just before Operation White Noise is deployed on the PC technical test server on 20th November. The Operation White Noise update will add a new map, set in an observation tower above Seoul, and three new operators. Additional details for Operation White Noise are to be unveiled during the Rainbow Six: Siege Pro League Finals on 19th November.

The free weekend will run from 16th to 19th November.