Super Mario Odyssey sells 2m copies in three days

Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Mario Odyssey has shifted 2m copies in just three days, according to Nintendo's estimate.

That figure includes bundles and digital sales.

It's an extraordinary achievement, and one which means more than a third of Switch's seven million owners have already picked up a copy.

Here in the UK, the highly-praised platformer was the Switch's biggest launch to date, beating Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the console's launch. More impressive still, it was the sixth biggest Nintendo launch of all time in the UK.

If you didn't already know, Super Mario Odyssey has been universally praised. Here on Eurogamer, Oli deemed it essential:

"To many people, Mario is video games," he wrote in Eurogamer's Super Mario Odyssey review. "To play Odyssey is to remember why that is."