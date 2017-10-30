Detroit's latest trailer features Kara and domestic abuse

Sony released a new trailer for Detroit: Become Human, the next game from David Cage's studio Quantic Dream - and it makes for uncomfortable viewing.

In the video we see android housekeeper Kara thrust into an uncomfortable domestic abuse situation. She's charged with taking care of a young girl who is attacked by her belt-wielding single father.

The video tries to get the point across that you're able to change the course of events at multiple points in the scene. The video shows that one of the potential moments is the young girl shoots her father as he chases Kara.

Detroit features multiple playable characters and tells the story from various perspectives. If one of these characters dies, the story can carry on without them. The plot revolves around an android revolt.

Here's the official blurb:

"Since we introduced Detroit with a teaser focused on Kara, we released demos of Connor and Markus. We had to close the loop by showing a demo of Kara, which we are proud to do at Paris Games Week, the place where we revealed the game to the world for the first time.

"The scene we are presenting is a very important moment in Kara's story: we discover that Kara is owned by a human, Todd Williams, the single father of a little girl called Alice. Confronted with Todd's violence toward his little girl, Kara feels compelled to disobey and risk her life to save Alice."