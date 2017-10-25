Bungie insists it's not banning Destiny 2 PC players for using third-party applications

Bungie has insisted it is not banning Destiny 2 PC players for using third-party applications as users continue to flood its forum and reddit to complain about being banned.

Destiny 2 launched on PC yesterday, and it didn't take long for reports of bans to hit Bungie.net and the Destiny subreddit.

The initial theory was the Destiny 2 was banning players for using third-party applications such as game capture programs and Discord overlays.

Earlier this year Bungie warned Destiny 2 would block these types of applications for fear of apps inserting code into the game client. It means third-party voice communications and hardware monitoring (framerate and statistics overlays, for example) don't work with Destiny 2.

Here's a snippet of the reaction yesterday:

However, Bungie staff moved to reassure the Destiny community that the use of prohibited third-party applications was not triggering bans. Community rep Cosmo took to Bungie.net to issue a statement: "Third-party applications that aren't compatible with Destiny 2 may cause the game to not run but won't result in a ban."

We do block programs from pushing their code into our game. Most overlays work like that. We don't ban for that tho. That's internet BS. — Shawctober (@ShockAndShaw) October 25, 2017

So what's going on? It's not yet clear what's causing the bans, which leaves those who have been banned in limbo.

Have you been banned from playing Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments.