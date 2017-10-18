Halo: Master Chief Collection will be enhanced for Xbox One X

Years later, Microsoft is returning to Halo: Master Chief Collection.

The anthology of classic Halo games will be updated with Xbox One X "advancements" next year, developer 343 Industries revealed in a community livestream last night.

There will also, finally, be fixes for some of the remaining bugs left over from Halo: MCC's memorably disastrous launch.

A "public flighting program" will be available in spring 2018 for fans to try and test out new fixes.

As announced today, work is underway on updates, fixes and Xbox One X enhancements for Halo: The Master Chief Collection â coming in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DlByQ2SkU1 — Halo (@Halo) October 18, 2017

Exactly what enhancements are coming to the game for Xbox One X remains to be seen. Regardless, it's reassuring for fans to hear the game is far from forgotten.