Over 10 million players have flocked to Fortnite's Battle Royale in its first two weeks

Fortnite's Battle Royale mode has garnered over 10 million players since its launch two weeks ago, Epic has announced.

It's great news for Fortnite, which struggled to make much of an impact when it launched in early access, minus Battle Royale mode, earlier this year. Within 24 hours of free-to-play Battle Royale's release, Epic was touting that one million players had boarded the Battle Bus, and it's popularity has continued to climb. This Monday alone saw a total of 3.7 million challengers taking up arms for some last-man-standing-style mayhem.

To celebrate Battle Royale's 10-million-player milestone, Epic has whipped up an infographic, that most treasured of marketing tools, detailing a few other impressively long numbers. For instance, did you know that 6,957,908 umbrellas have been earned in-game in the last two weeks, or that 292,715,319 jumps have been made from the Battle Bus?

Of course, not everyone is likely be as thrilled about Battle Royale's success as Epic. Bluehole, the developer of current online multiplayer darling PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, for instance, has already has aimed stern words at Fortnite for its perceived similarities to Battlegrounds. In a statement issued shortly after Battle Royale's release, Bluehole said it was "concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known" and that it would "contemplate further action."

Battle Royale's popularity has also lead to concerns within the community around the number of cheaters making life miserable for other players. Epic, for its part, has said that it's on the case and will do everything it can to stamp out undesirable player behaviour.