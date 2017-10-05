Arms is getting a tie-in graphic novel

Arms, Nintendo's springy brawler for the Switch, is getting a tie-in graphic novel next year courtesy of Dark Horse.

It's an extension of an existing relationship between Nintendo and Dark Horse, which has brought us the likes of Hyrule Hystoria and the forthcoming The Legend of Zelda: Encyclopedia.

We don't know much about the Arms graphic novel, beyond the fact it's coming next Autumn, and the cover art has been provided by Joe Ng - who's previously worked with Udon Entertainment on the likes of Street Fighter.

Arms, meanwhile, continues to slowly blossom, with the recent addition of a new stage. It's a pretty wonderful game, and I'd recommend you check it out if you haven't been able to just yet.