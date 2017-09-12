PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' latest patch brings foggy weather and a new town

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds latest patch is now available for test servers and is expected to roll out to live servers later this week.

The game's September update blog details some pretty interesting new features including a foggy weather effect, the new town called Kameshki, and a fresh semi-automatic marksman rifle, the Mini-14.

Foggy weather looks like it will make gameplay more intense, with players having reduced vision - making stealth paramount. Other notable changes include Tommy Guns moving from being solely found in care packages to being world spawn weapons, and measures to stop AFK farming.

In the update announcement, the development team also addressed the delay in implementing vaulting and revealed the feature should be available on test servers in early November.

"First of all, our vaulting system is not built on predefined objects or locations in the map," the team wrote. "There are tens of thousands of objects that should be vaultable or climbable in Erangel. To perform the action, the geometry and properties of each object have to be dynamically detected and analyzed.

"The algorithm is quite complex and requires rigorous testing and fine-tuning of the map. Testing it for only a couple of days before deployment on the Live servers won't be enough for us to identify all bugs and side effects.

"Therefore, we are planning to test it for a longer period of time in early November. If needed, we may roll it out on test servers for a certain amount of time even before November. Until then, we will be working on the feature internally."

Here's the full list of patch notes:

Client Optimisation

Optimised shadows.

Improved performance on low-end PCs by optimising buildings.

Optimised client and server performance when there are multiple vehicles in a close vicinity.

Optimised UI.

World

Added Foggy weather: The foggy weather effect will hinder player sight on the map. This weather effect has a low probability to occur. In order to test the weather effect, the foggy weather will have a higher chance to occur during test server gameplay, but will be reduced for Live servers.

Enhanced graphics of the sky in pre-existing weather effects.

Added a new town, East of Stalber.

UI/UX

Added new Option to change Cross-hair colour.

Added new Double Tap feature in control options for leaning (Default keys set to Q and E).

Added new option to improve the visual effect of going from free look back to character's line of sight.

Added new key binds when using Consumables.

Teammates' names are now representative of their current postures (IE Standing, Crouching, Prone, etc).

Added new keybind to mark your current position on the map (Default key set to Insert).

Added a new key bind to center the map around the character's current position (Default key set to Space).

Added a new keybind to use the Consumables in the order of Med Kit, First Aid Kit, and Bandage (Default key set to "-").

Added a new feature to reset the zeroing distance using Mouse wheel click.

Adjusted the position of the Report window.

New Item

Added a new weapon, the Mini-14: The Mini-14 is a lightweight and compact 5.56 semi-automatic marksman rifle. The weapon uses sniper rifle attachments for both the muzzle and magazine slots, and can take any type of optic sight. This weapon has lower damage stats than other DMR's, which is compensated by very high muzzle velocity and low bullet drop.

Gameplay

Distance at which shadows are rendered are now synchronized across all graphics settings to ensure fair play.

Characters who are knocked out while underwater will now have a breath gauge as well as take additional damage over time.

Adjusted the balance of several weapons: Increased the Crossbow reload speed by 35%. Tommy gun has been removed from Care Packages and become a world spawn. It now supports attachments such as the Silencer, Vertical Foregrip, and Magazines.Horizontal recoil scale has been clamped for greater consistency for weapons with high horizontal recoils.

You may now holster grenades by switching to another weapon or unarmed state unless the grenades have already been cooked.

The firing mode of weapons will now remain consistent with the firing mode that was selected, after dropping a weapon and picking it back up again.

Adjusted the collision damage of Motorcycles.

Actions

Recoil animations are updated for all weapons.

Adjusted animations and balance of throwables: Decreased fuse time of the Flash Grenade to 2.5 seconds. Increased the lethal and injury ranges of the Frag Grenade. Improved the animation for throwing grenades to allow for increased speeds and more accurate trajectories, but decreased visual trajectory distance of throwables. Cooking of grenades is now manual (Default key set to R). You may now toggle the throwing mode between overhead and roll (Default key set to Right Mouse Click). The movement speed of a character affects the trajectory of throwables.

Improved leaning animation; leaning on the left side to expose less of the body.

Sprinting will no longer prevent regeneration of breath gauge and will stop leaning state automatically.

You may change your stance while reloading without cancelling the reload.

Sounds

Added new sounds when using Consumables.

Adjusted the audible ranges of reloading and window breaking.

Added a new sound for collisions between vehicles and characters.

Added new sound for the animation of removing the grenade safety pin.

Bug Fixes

Characters that fall or glitch underneath the map will now be reset to the ground automatically.

Fixed a bug where FOV slider value would be improperly set inside of vehicles in FPP mode, regardless of FOV slider setting.

Fixed a bug resulting in clients freezing when changing controls in the options.

Corrected the descriptions of certain weapon attachments.

Fixed animation bugs of other characters after reconnecting to a game.

Fixed several bugs related to the Spectator mode.

Fixed a bug of the breath gauge appearing at zero at the start of the game.

Reloading will now cancel if a character loots an item with Right Click during reload.

Fixed a bug with the honking sound remaining persistent when opening the map or performing other actions while honking.

You may no longer set different features on a single key bind in the Options.

Fixed a graphic bug of the Magazine position on the weapon in the Inventory screen when switching to a different weapon.

Others