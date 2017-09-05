Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition announced

Fear comes home.

By Vic Hood Published

A Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 12th December, Capcom has announced.

The Gold Edition includes the content from Resident Evil 7 as well as all three DLCs: Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2 and the upcoming DLC, End of Zoe.

The End of Zoe DLC reveals what happens to Zoe and lets players explore new swamp-filled areas. The DLC is included in the Gold Edition or available as an update for Season Pass members. Otherwise it can be bought separately for £11.99.

The developer also revealed the remaining delayed DLC for the game, Not a Hero, will be released on the same day as the Gold Edition. Not a Hero will be free to download for owners of any version of Resident Evil 7.

The Not a Hero DLC takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7 and sees the return of Resident Evil veteran Chris Redfield. Here's the official blurb:

"As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation's dungeons alive?"

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

Comments (7)

Create an account

OR