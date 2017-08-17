Watch: Chris plays the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer 2

After yesterday's unbelievable announcement that the Skaven will be the fourth playable race in Total War: Warhammer 2, I've got a bit of early gameplay to share from their campaign.

As with all the core races in the previous game, the Skaven have a very distinct playstyle. On the campaign map, their cities remain hidden to enemy factions (displayed as abandoned ruins until discovered) and on the battlefield, they can periodically summon units of clanrats, anywhere on the map. This is a race that feels numerous and well-hidden. It works well.

Anyway, you can join me in the video below as I muck around with some of their new features alongside Creative Assembly's Al Bickham.

Total War: Warhammer 2 comes out on 28th September on the Personal Computer.