Knack 2 gets a release date

Cerny so close.

By Matthew Reynolds Published

PS4 first-party platformer Knack 2 has been given a release date of September 5th.

The date was announced as part of a stream ahead of Sony's E3 2017 press conference, alongside a new gameplay trailer.

We first saw Knack 2 during PSX last December, revealing improved local co-operative play - including sections where you drive a giant mech with two players - as well as new moves in combat. It is once again made by Japan Studio.

The original Knack was a launch title for PS4, and was one of the first wave of titles to receive a PS4 Pro patch.

If you want to read more about the original, our Knack review can clue you in.

