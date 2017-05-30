Watch: Ian hunts unsuspecting teens in Friday the 13th: The Game

Friday the 13th: The Game launched late last week and despite server woes, glitchy gameplay and some bizarre facial models, it has has proved immensely popular for streamers on YouTube and Twitch.

Always one to jump on a bandwagon, I've decided to give this slasher-em-up a go for myself, so join me at 3:30pm for 90 minutes of Friday the 13th: The Game for your viewing pleasure.

To make things a little more interesting, I'd love to go up against the Eurogamer community in a 1 vs. 7 deathmatch. If you have a copy of the game and would like to play in the stream, send me a message on PSN and let me know - my gamertag is Higtown32.