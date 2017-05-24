Fallout 4 offers free weekend trial on Xbox One and Steam

Fallout 4 will be free to play this weekend on Steam and Xbox One.

To get the latter, you'll need an Xbox Live Gold account.

On Steam, the trial will run from Thursday, 25th May at 6pm BST to Sunday at 9pm BST.

The Xbox One trial runs from Thursday at 8.01am BST to Monday at 7.59am BST.

PS4 users won't get a free trial, but they will get a major discount on the base game and its DLC. On both PS4 and Xbox One the game and its add-ons will be up to 67 per cent off from Thursday at 8.01am BST to Monday at 7.59am BST.

Steam will receive similar discounts with its sale period available from Thursday at 6pm BST to Monday at 6pm BST.