Valve hired the Kerbal Space Program developers

Valve has hired the team behind Kerbal Space Program to work on... something.

What the Kerbal developer, Squad, is doing at Valve is anyone's guess, but one can only speculate that they're working on a new game with the Half-Life 2 and Portal studio.

News of the Kerbal devs moving from their base of Mexico City to Valve's Redmond, Washington headquarters came courtesy of the Game Dev Unchained podcast (via PC GamesN) where former Valve environmental designer Roger Lundeen mentioned the acquisition.

"They're still buying up mod teams," Lundeen said, unaware that Kerbal Space Program is its own game and not a mod.

"The modders who made Kerbal Space Station [sic]" he continued, "they just gave that entire team jobs."

He noted that this happened around four to six months ago.

When asked for comment on how many former Squad staffers accepted jobs at Valve, a Valve spokesperson told Eurogamer "I can confirm that they joined Valve a while back. More details soon."

Valve hiring whole teams at once is nothing new as Portal began as a student project before Valve saw how well the team worked together and decided to buy not just the idea, or the prototype, or cherry pick certain staffers. Instead, it brought the whole crew over as it saw their collaborative spark.

In the meantime, we know Valve is working on three "full" VR games. Perhaps the Kerbal devs are the masterminds behind one of them?

We awarded Kerbal Space Program the highly coveted Eurogamer Essential badge, after all. Thus the team working with Valve sounds very promising indeed.