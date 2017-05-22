Splatoon 2 Switch bundle sells out in Japan, but you can still buy the cardboard box

In Japan, Nintendo's Splatoon 2 Switch console bundle has already sold out - but you can still buy the pack's cardboard box.

Nintendo will sell you the cardboard box for the bundle, flatpacked, with nothing else, for 540 yen (that's about £3.75).

Splatoon 2 will launch in Japan on 21st July, and the Switch bundle included the console, game, plus green and pink Joy-Con controllers. Oh, and the box it comes in.

If you couldn't pre-order in time, Nintendo will let you pretend you did by purchasing the box and displaying it on your shelf.

#Splatoon2 hype is so off the charts in Japan you can buy the box for the Switch bundle.



Just the box. For . pic.twitter.com/ju7Ridq3Bh — Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) May 18, 2017

In Europe, the Splatoon 2 console bundle does not include the specially-coloured Joy-Con (and you can't buy the box separately). Those pink and green pads will instead go on sale this autumn, instead.