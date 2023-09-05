You can steal one of Starfield's better suits early on, if you know how

It turns out you can pinch one of Starfield's better suits without picking locks. Not only that, you can actually get it quite near the start of the game.

There are a variety of suits in Starfield, obtained in various ways. Some you can buy from vendors, others can be found by exploration and looting. Your usual video game fare. However, if you are canny and take the time to place your cursor in just the right place, you can nab one of Starfield's better suits as early as the second mission.

The suit in question is the Mark 1 Spacesuit, which comes with the accompanying Helmet and Pack. It is all kept in a glass cabinet, under lock and key, in the basement of The Lodge. You can try to unlock this case in the traditional way, but unless you are a Master lock picker, you will be informed it is too difficult to do this right now.

That being said, if you position yourself just so, you can bypass the lock all together, as demonstrated by our Ian in the video below. Ian said it can take a bit of time to get in the right position to trigger the prompt that will allow you to obtain the suit, but when you do, "it's totally yoinkable".

Our Ian gets a five-finger discount earlier than Bethesda anticipated.

It is more than certain that Bethesda did not intend for players to be able to get their hands on the Mark 1 gear in this way, so it will likely be patched out soon. Therefore, if you are keen to get this suit for yourself but don't fancy grinding to become a Master lock picker, I suggest moving swiftly.

Elsewhere, many of Starfield's early access adopters have been getting to grips with the game's character creator and ship creator. Famous faces lovingly recreated in Bethesda's RPG include the likes of Walter White from Breaking Bad and Tony Soprano.

As for ships, multiple Millennium Falcons have taken to the skies, along with Firefly's Serenity and the Enterprise from Star Trek.