Starfield ship creations include Millennium Falcon, Mass Effect's Normandy and more

Rocket around the clock.

Everything is looking ship shape
Image credit: u/neok182
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Players have been making the most of Starfield's ship creator to build homages to spaceships from Star Wars, Mass Effect, Firefly, and more.

Along with the game's thorough character creator, which has already birthed the likes of Walter White from Breaking Bad and Tony Soprano, people have also been flexing their creative muscles on the ship front.

Starting with perhaps one of the most famous sci-fi properties, here we have a selection of Star Wars-inspired ships. Of course, Han Solo's Millennium Falcon has popped up several times since Starfield's early access release.

My millennium falcon attempts
by u/krunkstep77 in Starfield
Fully functional Millenium Falcon
by u/N7_Hades in Starfield
You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs
by u/Triss_Mockra in Starfield

Other ships from a galaxy far, far away have not been left out in the cold, with X-Wings, Y-Wings, diddy (well, comparatively diddy) little Imperial Star Destroyers and an Ebon hawk also making their way through Starfield's sky.

My Star Wars X-Wing
by u/HatedPath in Starfield
Y-Wing Attempt (Cosmetic)
by u/Shmyfe in Starfield
The Ebon hawk! As close as I could recreate it
by u/dandan_freeman in Starfield

Players have also recreated Firefly's Serenity and the Enterprise from Star Trek in Starfield.

My attempt at making Serenity from Firefly
by u/SP7R in Starfield

As for game specific homages, we have Mass Effect's Normandy getting shepherded around Starfield.

31 hours, level 12, because too busy building ships. Normandy SR-2 and Firefly Class
by u/neok182 in Starfield

And, of course someone has recreated Halo's Pelican and the UNSC frigate Forward Unto Dawn.

Away from the fantasy, we also have a nice tribute to "the ones who pathed the way". Here is a ship inspired by an OG NASA shuttle.

For the ones who paved the way.
by u/Fishbait37 in Starfield

Needless to say, there are some very skilled and dedicated Starfield players already out there, with more to join when the game releases fully later this week.

For more on Starfield, I recently spoke with Emmet Fletcher from The European Space Agency about what games often get right, and wrong, about space. You can read more here.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

