You can get the WD PC SN740 SSD for just over £81 today at Scan

We're starting to see more and more mini PCIe SSDs go on sale with their popularity increasing due to more people wanting to upgrade the storage of their Steam Deck and ROG Ally handhelds.

While adding a good microSD card to your handheld is also a good plan, they don't always reach the speeds that a proper PCIe 4.0 SSD will.

If you are willing to spend a little more, you can get this impressive WD PC SN740 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for £81.38 at Scan, which is the cheapest it's been so far:

Despite the small size, the SN740 packs in a considerable amount of speed with sequential times of up to 5150MB/s for reads and 4900MB/s for writes; you also get 740k/800k IOPS for random read and writes respectively.

That will translate to faster transfer times and faster game load times, and of course you get an extra 1TB of space to help you store more of the games you want to play without having to uninstall games to make the space.

The small form factor of the SN740 doesn't just make it great for the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, but also a good choice if you want to swap out your laptop's slower SSD or add an extra terabyte if it's got a spare NVMe slot.

While it appears memory prices aren't dropping as much as they did in 2023, there are still discounts appearing so it's good to grab them while you can.

You can find out where the best deals on storage and other PC deals are by following the deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account too where we post the best deals we spot throughout the week.