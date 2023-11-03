If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox users call out Activision and Microsoft for "vomit inducing" full-screen Modern Warfare 3 ad

Well, shoot!

A soldier in tactical gear lines up their shot in a screenshot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
Image credit: Activision
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Activision and Xbox have teamed up to release full screen ads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the console's homepage, which players have since heavily criticised.

As shared by multiple users on social media, the ad in question pops up when players boot up their Xbox. "Fight against the ultimate threat," the screen proclaims.

It then suggests you perhaps buy the game ahead of its full release later this month (as a reminder, you can play the Campaign early if you pre-order). Your three options are simply "Buy Now", "Get the Vault Edition Upgrade" and, mercifully, the option to "Exit" away from this ad and get on with what you actually booted up your Xbox for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gameplay reveal trailer.

Needless to say, many aren't especially delighted with this decision by the Call of Duty and Microsoft teams (which for now appears to be affecting predominantly players in the US - I and other members of the Eurogamer team have not seen it when booting up our consoles).

The Verge's Tom Warren shared an image of the ad on X (formerly known as Twitter) adding that while he will accept this sort of thing "for new features / dashboard updates", he won't be so forgiving with marketing such as this advert.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, several members of the Xbox community have labelled this marketing stunt "vomit inducing" and "unacceptable".

Others have joked that Microsoft is putting its recent, record breaking, acquisition of Activision Blizzard King to good use, and we should expect to see Candy Crush preloaded on consoles in the near future.

As a general point, Microsoft deployed similar pop-up ad tactics for both Starfield and Forza Motorsport earlier this year, so perhaps full-screen marketing like this is going to be the norm going forward.

Xbox's full screen ad for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Activision/Xbox via Reddit

Elsewhere in Modern Warfare 3 news, Activision recently blamed the game's potentially massive hard drive footprint on an "increased amount of content available Day 1", which includes open world Zombies, support for items being carried forward from Modern Warfare 2, plus map files for the current the Call of Duty: Warzone.

As Matt reported yesterday, some early access players on PS5 are reporting file sizes of almost 240GB once Call of Duty HQ and the campaign are installed.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
PC PS4 PS5 Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments