Xbox Series S gets £250 Starter Bundle with three months Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which'll include three months of Game Pass Ultimate when it launches worldwide on 31st October.

All in all, it's a pretty straightforward offering, packing in the Xbox Series S (which comes with 512GB storage as standard), a wireless controller, an HDMI cable, and the aforementioned three months of Game Pass Ultimate - all for £249.99.

It's the latter that sets the Starter Bundle apart from Microsoft's usual £250 Xbox Series S offering, of course, meaning you're basically getting that three months of Game Pass Ultimate - which would ordinarily cost around £40 - as a freebie.

"Easily jump into the world of gaming on Xbox with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle," Microsoft says in its promotional blurb. "Whether you are embarking on your first gaming journey, looking for the perfect gift, or upgrading to a next-gen console, we’ve got you covered."

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is set to launch worldwide on 31st October, and it'll cost £249.99 in the UK/$299.99 in the US.