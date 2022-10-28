Here's where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (which is different from the 2009 game with the same title) is the newest entry into the long-running Call of Duty franchise and was released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 28th October 2022. Those who pre-ordered the game have been playing the latest campaign over the past week, but now that the full game is out in the wild, you can now access all three modes.

In Modern Warfare 2 , Task Force 141 returns in the campaign with fan favourites Captain Price and Ghost, as well as some new faces. There is also the classic Call of Duty multiplayer and a refreshed co-op mode for you and a friend to master. All of this is running on a new unified engine that will also be the foundation for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ mode that will come in the near future. If you're ready to start playing the new Call of Duty, you can buy the game in the UK and US from these retailers.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 versions and bonus content

There are two editions available this year for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, including Standard Edition and Vault Edition.

Here's where you can purchase Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition

Where to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition in the UK

Right now in the UK Currys is the best place you can grab Modern Warfare 2, as you can save £5 using code "SWFNDD" at checkout and choose a free delivery option. You can also save 30 per cent on any HyperX Headset when you use the code HYPER30 at checkout while purchasing Call Of Duty. You can browse the range of HyperX Headsets at Currys here.

Also inn the UK, Game is offering an exclusive Steelbook case with your purchase of the game.

Where to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition in the US

If you're buying from Walmart, you can get the Endowment edition of Call of Duty, which is the same as the standard edition but you also get you three Call of Duty Endowment themed in-game items: Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker, plus a pair of Performance Thumbsticks from KontrolFreek to help you stay on target.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition purchases

The Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 is a digital-only special edition of the game. This version will give you the following bonuses in addition to the main game:

Ghost Legacy pack

Red Team 141 Operator pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

10 hours 2XP + 10 hours 2WXP

Where to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition in the UK

Where to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition in the US

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Versions

Standard Edition

Vault Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation and Xbox Bundles

If you're a PlayStation player you'll ned an active PS Plus membership to play online. You can grab some discounted PlayStation store gift cards from ShopTo which you can redeem and use for monthly subscriptions.

We'hope you enjoy the newest Call of Duty game! We'll update this page if any more retailers start stocking Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 both in the UK and the US, and let you know where the cheapest places to get the game is as prices change and offers come in. To keep up with the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 purchase news and to avoid missing other great gaming offers, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account.