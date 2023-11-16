Vanillaware shares fresh details on forthcoming tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord

Atlus and Vanillaware have shared fresh details on its forthcoming tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord.

The game was revealed at the Nintendo Direct in September and is from the team behind 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, which received glowing reviews when it released in 2020.

Unicorn Overlord features a similar side-on anime style, swapping teen drama and mechs for a medieval fantasy setting. Now the studio has revealed more about the game's world and characters.

Unicorn Overlord - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

The continent of Fevrith consists of five nations - Cornea, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias, and Albion - now controlled by the reborn Zenoiran Empire. Those nations are characterised by typical fantasy clichés: farmlands, deserts, elven forests, beast-folk, and religion.

Players will be able to freely explore the overworld and encounter multiple quests: battling enemies, liberating and rebuilding captured settlements, and preparing forces through fame, gathering resources, and mining.

Liberating and rebuilding towns, in particular, will gradually provide access to shops and inns, while forts can be used to engage in mock battles.

Six characters have also been revealed, all allies to the player protagonist - the final game will have 60 uniquely designed characters to cultivate an army. If you thought Clive was a funny name for Final Fantasy 16's protagonist, well there's a Clive here too - a member of the knights of the old kingdom of Cornia who battles on horseback with a lance.

There's also Travis the spy, Yahna the witch, Chloe the martial artist, Hodrick the shield knight, and clan leader Melisandre (not the Red Woman from Game of Thrones). Below are some screenshots of the characters in battle.

Clive, Chloe, Hodrick and Yahna in battle | Image credit: Vanillaware

Fans of Triangle Strategy and Fire Emblem will likely find a lot to enjoy in Unicorn Overlord, especially considering the strong pedigree of Vanillaware.

Unicorn Overlord is due for release on 8th March next year across Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox Series X/S.