TwitchCon EU 2024 will be in Rotterdam

Twitch has released details of its next TwitchCon events in both Europe and the US.

TwitchCon EU 2024 will be hosted once again in the Netherlands, this time at the Rotterdam Ahoy from 29th-30th June. The event will return to the same location in both 2025 and 2026.

TwitchCon North America, meanwhile, will return to the San Diego Convention Center from 20th-22nd September 2024, with the same location from 2025 until 2028.

Eurogamer Newscast: News Quiz of the Year 2023!

Tickets will go on sale for TwitchCon EU 2024 in February.

"TwitchCon is a celebration of self-expression and creativity, championing creators who have changed the landscape for content and entertainment. It is a space that allows us to explore the evolution of livestreaming and where communities come together," said Twitch CEO Dan Clancy.

"Rotterdam offers an accessible central location for the European community. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to come together and we're excited to announce the multi-year agreement with the venue which will allow us to build on and improve our event year over year."

Last year's TwitchCon EU was held in Paris, with Amsterdam the previous location.

In Paris, Twitch revealed its new Stories and Discovery Feed features to boost offline community interaction.

I also spoke with Twitch director of community marketing and production Mary Kish and VP of product Jeremy Forrester about Twitch's crucial "trust building period".

The previous San Diego event in 2022 was marred by streamer Adriana Chechik breaking her back in a foam pit at the event.

Last week Twitch laid off over 500 members of staff, with Clancy admitting the Amazon-owned streaming platform isn't profitable.