Twitch introduces new labels to classify mature content

Twitch has introduced new labels to classify streams as mature content.

Tags are applied by streamers to label their own content, with these new labels replacing the existing Mature Content toggle to be more specific.

This change comes as part of Twitch's commitment to community safety.

The new labels are as follows:

Mature-Rated Games

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use

Violent and Graphic Depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Gambling

While Twitch is not changing its Community Guidelines in any way in terms of allowing this sort of content, it just needs to be labelled correctly.

A blog post with further details also confirms "streamers will not receive suspensions for failing to accurately label their streams".

Other major reasons for these new labels are to protect younger viewers and assist advertisers to ensure streams are a good fit.

In November last year, Twitch updated its measures to prevent child abuse and grooming on the platform.

Gambling in particular has been a controversial topic, with new guidelines in place since October last year to prohibit streaming of unlicensed gambling sites. The practice is still allowed under certain conditions, the new label presumably being one.