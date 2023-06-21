Twitch introduces new labels to classify mature content
A commitment to safety.
Twitch has introduced new labels to classify streams as mature content.
Tags are applied by streamers to label their own content, with these new labels replacing the existing Mature Content toggle to be more specific.
This change comes as part of Twitch's commitment to community safety.
The new labels are as follows:
- Mature-Rated Games
- Sexual Themes
- Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use
- Violent and Graphic Depictions
- Significant Profanity or Vulgarity
- Gambling
While Twitch is not changing its Community Guidelines in any way in terms of allowing this sort of content, it just needs to be labelled correctly.
A blog post with further details also confirms "streamers will not receive suspensions for failing to accurately label their streams".
Other major reasons for these new labels are to protect younger viewers and assist advertisers to ensure streams are a good fit.
In November last year, Twitch updated its measures to prevent child abuse and grooming on the platform.
Gambling in particular has been a controversial topic, with new guidelines in place since October last year to prohibit streaming of unlicensed gambling sites. The practice is still allowed under certain conditions, the new label presumably being one.
We’re rolling out new Content Classification Labels to clarify when streamers should label their streams, and to give viewers more info about the content they see.— Twitch (@Twitch) June 20, 2023
