Today's the last day to get this 2TB Lexar NM790 NVMe SSD for a bargain price from eBay

Today is the last day you can experience the benefits of the JANJOY15 eBay code, which has been a handy discount code for bringing down prices of a range of PC components to some of their best prices in a while. With news that SSD prices could be set to rise this year, it's nice to see prices being slashed on some top drives, including the powerful Lexar NM790. In 2TB form, the code has brought it down to £103 from CCL's eBay store, which is a steal.

The NM790 is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy, and certainly one of the quickest in terms of its raw speed. Its sequential reads of up to 7400MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6500MB/s make it a snappier performer for accessing files, while its random speeds are perhaps even more impressive. Lexar rates it of up to 1.0M IOPS for both reads and writes, meaning its load times when you're getting into games and applications should be incredibly quick.

For PC users, the fact it doesn't have a DRAM cache and instead opts for HMB isn't a big issue for gaming and general use, and you're only likely to run against it if you're using this drive for rather intense workloads such as sustained video capture, or even scientific computing. Otherwise, this is quite simply an insanely quick drive with a fair bit of capacity that makes for a better value pick than similarly speedy options from WD or Samsung.

The NM790 can also be chucked into a PS5, with speeds that smash Sony's internal requirements, as well as with a capacity that will boost your overall storage by a large magnitude, whether you're using an OG PS5 or the new Slim model with its bigger internal SSD. The only thing you will need to make sure it'll be fully compatible with use in a PS5 is a heatsink, and luckily they're rather affordable. For a long time, we've recommended this £8 option - grab that, and you'll be good to go with the NM790 in your PS5 while still being under the cost of this drive's price sans-discount code.

If you're after an especially speedy SSD for either PC or PS5 use that isn't going to break the bank, this Lexar NM790 deal from CCL's eBay store is not to be missed.