This stunning Alienware QD-OLED ultrawide monitor is £269 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to make some big changes to your gaming setup, as you can save hundreds of pounds and get some top tech for its lowest price.

If you've been thinking about getting a high-end ultrawide monitor for more immersive gaming and better productivity for working, there's a good deal on this 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor from Alienware on Dell's website, where it's down 29% to £660:

There's a lot to like with this monitor, but the most important part is the display which uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver superior colour performance with a higher peak luminance and greater colour gamut range compared to standard white OLED tech.

The Alienware AW34 is a good choice if you're playing fast-paced games like Counter-Strike or Call of Duty, as it has a 165Hz refresh rate over display port, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification to keep your gameplay smooth.

Ultrawide monitors are best used for those games you really want to immerse yourself in, as you can pack more action on the screen without having to move your head thanks to the 1800R curved panel.

