This Palestinian Relief itch.io bundle is selling 373 games and digital goods for just $8

The Palestinian Relief Bundle available on itch.io is offering 373 games, soundtracks, comics, and other digital goods worth over $1600 (almost £1300) for a starting donation of just $8 (around £6.50).

Initially, the bundle organiser had hoped to raise $100,000 for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, but that goal has since been stretched to $250,000.

Palestinian Relief Bundle is LIVE! $~1657 worth of creative work for an $8 donation. Link below 🔗 pic.twitter.com/XZlj3UrDLp — Games Bundle for Palestine LIVE NOW! (@vgforpalestine) April 20, 2024

"Palestinians are being persecuted from their homes in an ongoing genocide. Due to the armed actions of Israel, they lack access to essentials such as food, water, electricity and medical care," the bundle description explains.

"In response to this crisis, all proceeds from the Palestinian Relief indie bundle will be donated to the PCRF (Palestine Children's Relief Fund). PCRF describes itself as 'the primary humanitarian organization in Palestine, delivering crucial and life-saving medical relief where it is needed most'. By donating to the PCRF, Palestinians will have better access to medical relief, food and water."

At the time of writing, the bundle has raised over $141,500 (£114.2K) from 12,500 purchases with a week still remaining. The average donation is around $11, although the top contributor donated $500 to the cause.