This packed MSI GL66 Pulse gaming laptop, with a QHD screen and RTX 3060, is down to £1099 at Currys

Retailers are already jumping ahead of the Black Friday weekend later this month by offering discounts on big products, particularly gaming gear. Currys are one of the places you can already find some items reduced on sale.

While MSI have started making some mid-range ultrabooks, their gaming laptops remain great buys thanks to high-end specs and solid build quality. The GL66 Pulse has some scorching specs with an i7 processor, fast display and an Nvidia RTX 3060, and it's currently on sale for £1099 at Currys.

The 12th gen Intel i7-12700H processor has 14 cores in total (six performance cores and eight efficiency cores) and 20 threads. This makes it ideal for games of today and the future, and also when you're wanting to use your laptop for any media editing, multitasking or general workstation use.

This will go well with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of memory, helping you play the latest games at very high settings. It's helpful that the display here is a QHD IPS panel. But if you're someone who prefers playing online games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Apex Legends where frame rate matters more, then you can take advantage of the 165Hz refresh rate. For a laptop to have such a high-res speedy panel at this price point is quite rare.

You also get 16GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, which is plenty to get many of your Steam and Epic favourites ready for whenever you're in the mood to play. There's also a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, multiple USB ports and also wi-fi 6 on board. That means you won't have to use any dongles when you're going to multiplayer parties or have friends over.

