This Nintendo Switch SanDisk 1TB Micro SD is down to £104.99 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

With Amazon's Black Friday Week starting ahead of the big day itself, there's already plenty of great gaming deals to dig into.

For Nintendo Switch owners needing more space to store digital games, you'll want a good micro SD deal. However, officially licensed ones will set you back a lot more, the price of having some iconic Nintendo iconography. Fortunately, the newest SanDisk 1TB Micro SD has just come down to its lowest price yet from £159.99 to £104.99.

Released this year to coincide with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this 1TB Micro SD card features both the iconic Hyrule Royal Family crest with the Triforce as well as the Nintendo Switch logo printed in gold on a black surface.

It's a very classy looking card then, even if it's one that you'll hardly see once inserted into your Switch. But if you're a keen fan of officially licensed Nintendo products then this is the best value we've seen for this card so far.

If you however just want to make savings on a 1TB SD card and not fussed about how it's decorated, the standard SanDisk 1TB Micro SD card is also discounted to just £79.99. While we are less familiar with the brand, the best deal is currently this TeamGroup A2 Pro Plus 1TB Micro SD card that's down to just £54.42. These Micro SD cards are of course compatible with not just Switch but also Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

If you're after other gaming and tech items besides storage, then be sure to bookmark our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll be posting all of the best and latest gaming and tech deals that pop up during this busy shopping period.