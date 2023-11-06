This great Epos H3 gaming headset is down to its lowest price

Black Friday is still weeks away but discounts across tech and gaming products from many retailers have already arrived.

Epos are known for making some excellent gaming headsets, and the H3 is a great one compatible with all devices. It's currently 40 per cent down at Amazon to its lowest ever price of £53.15. This is a steal for a premium gaming headset. And it's also discounted for our American readers too at Amazon US, where the white version is just $49.99.

The headset is simply a matter of plug and play thanks to the 3.5mm headset jack. This means you can use it for PC, consoles, Switch and mobile without having any issues.

The noise-cancelling mic provides clear audio to your teammates, and if you want to answer a phone call and mute yourself, all you have to do is flip up the mic arm. Also, volume controls are housed in the right earcup, so you don't have to mess around with fiddly buttons to take control of what you're hearing.