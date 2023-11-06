If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This great Epos H3 gaming headset is down to its lowest price

And discounted in the US too.

Epos H3 closed accoustic gaming headset
Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Black Friday is still weeks away but discounts across tech and gaming products from many retailers have already arrived.

Epos are known for making some excellent gaming headsets, and the H3 is a great one compatible with all devices. It's currently 40 per cent down at Amazon to its lowest ever price of £53.15. This is a steal for a premium gaming headset. And it's also discounted for our American readers too at Amazon US, where the white version is just $49.99.

Epos H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset - £53.15 from Amazon UK (was £89)

Buy now

Epos H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset - $49.99 from Amazon US (was $99)

Buy now

The headset is simply a matter of plug and play thanks to the 3.5mm headset jack. This means you can use it for PC, consoles, Switch and mobile without having any issues.

The noise-cancelling mic provides clear audio to your teammates, and if you want to answer a phone call and mute yourself, all you have to do is flip up the mic arm. Also, volume controls are housed in the right earcup, so you don't have to mess around with fiddly buttons to take control of what you're hearing.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals EPOS Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments