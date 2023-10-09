If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This fan-made Tomb Raider 2 side-scroller is a brilliant tribute to a brilliant game

Merchant of Venice.

Lara swims in the Venetian canals, Tomb Raider 2 fan-made game
Image credit: Delca
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
A skilled Tomb Raider fan has reimagined the series' second game as a 3D side-scroller.

Created by Delca, who is also working on a Tomb Raider Legend demake, this side-scrolling adventure sees Lara making her way around the likes of Venice, the Great Wall of China and, of course, Croft Manor as she searches for the Dagger of Xian. However, this time she can only travel backwards and forwards.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.Watch on YouTube

It is a rather incredible recreation, and one that clearly has a lot of love attached to it. As I said in my headline, it is a brilliant tribute to a brilliant game.

Delca has remained faithful to the original's settings, sounds and overall feel, but from a whole new perspective. I can absolutely imagine playing it on my old GameBoy Color or similar, and seeing Lara making her way through the obstacle course gives me all those lovely nostalgic feelings of time well spent in my youth (because, yes, I would often heroically flee back to Croft Manor to practise my flips, dips and dives when the actual levels got too scary. Those tigers could be mean!).

You can have a watch for yourself in the video below. Additionally, you can check out Delca's other Tomb Raider-inspired projects here.

TOMB RAIDER 2 - Side-Scrolling Edition. Video via Delca.

Needless to say, Delca's above video has whetted my appetite even further for the upcoming Switch remasters of Tomb Raider 1, 2 and 3.

These three games are set to arrive next year, on Lara's birthday, 14th February. This release will boast authentic visual updates for each of Lara's first few games. Additionally, it will include all DLC and secret levels.

Next year will also see the launch of Netflix's Tomb Raider anime, which stars Hayley Atwell (better known as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects) as Lara Croft. You can watch a teaser for the series in the first video embed above.

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
