Remastered original Tomb Raider trilogy headed to Switch next year
Do a backflip.
The first three Tomb Raider games are heading to Switch with updated graphics in one collection.
Tomb Raider 1-2-3 Remastered will be released on 14th February next year.
The package includes authentic visual updates for each game and will include all DLC and secret levels.
With the smoothly upgraded visuals, Lara is no longer a polygonal triangular nightmare. However, players will be able to alternate between the two graphic styles as they please.
Otherwise this is a faithful remastered trilogy with the same grid-based platforming and fantastical adventures across countries and mythologies.
For many players, it's probably been years since experiencing these games, but now we can fight against that giant t-rex all over again, on the go and with some prettier visuals.
Earlier this year, the Lara Croft Collection arrived on Switch, offering the top-down arcade treats of Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft & The Temple of Osiris.
Eurogamer's Victoria and Chris Donlan had a good old chat about that back in July.