Remastered original Tomb Raider trilogy headed to Switch next year

Do a backflip.

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3 Remastered
The first three Tomb Raider games are heading to Switch with updated graphics in one collection.

Tomb Raider 1-2-3 Remastered will be released on 14th February next year.

The package includes authentic visual updates for each game and will include all DLC and secret levels.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

With the smoothly upgraded visuals, Lara is no longer a polygonal triangular nightmare. However, players will be able to alternate between the two graphic styles as they please.

Otherwise this is a faithful remastered trilogy with the same grid-based platforming and fantastical adventures across countries and mythologies.

For many players, it's probably been years since experiencing these games, but now we can fight against that giant t-rex all over again, on the go and with some prettier visuals.

Earlier this year, the Lara Croft Collection arrived on Switch, offering the top-down arcade treats of Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft & The Temple of Osiris.

Eurogamer's Victoria and Chris Donlan had a good old chat about that back in July.

Comments
