This Crucial BX500 1TB SATA SSD is down to £35 this Black Friday from Amazon

It's finally Black Friday, meaning it's time to wade through the biggest deals in gaming and tech, whether that's on the latest must-have items or savings on upgrades to your existing set-up.

If your PC is still using HDD for storage, now is the best time to upgrade to the much faster SSD. That ususally comes at more expense but if you're looking for a cheap upgrade then this Crucial BX500 1TB SATA SSD is at its lowest price on Amazon for £34.99.

While the latest generation of NNMe M.2 SSDs are much faster, its 540MB/s read speed is still much faster than any HDD and considerably more affordable, although it won't be compatible for newer gaming laptops that are only compatible with the thinner and faster versions.

This edition of the SSD also comes with Acronis True Image for Crucial cloning software and up to 80% savings on Acronis Cyber Protect Home so you can ensure all your photos, videos, files and applications are protected and backed up.

