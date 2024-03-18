This cheap PS5 slim deal for Prime members knocks an extra £20 off the already discounted console

The PlayStation 5 Slim disc console went on sale last week at various UK retailers, dropping in price from £479 to £409 for the second time in 2024.

This discount is still available, and you can check out all the places to buy it with our stock tracker page. A PS5 Slim disc console currently costs £409 at Amazon for non-Prime members, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get the console for an extra £20 cheaper- making it just £389.

This is another new lowest-ever-price for the recently refreshed PS5 disc console, and actually makes it the same price as the PlayStation 5 Digital slim console is currently.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the extra £20 discount, which will be applied at checkout. You'll also get free next-day delivery on your Amazon orders. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here or with the link above.

It's a good time to get started with Amazon Prime, as Amazon's big spring sale is taking place on Wednesday 20th March and runs until Monday 25th, so if you sign up to Prime now you'll have access to all the exclusive deals over the week.

We hope to see some bigger discounts on our favourite PS5 accessories and games that feature in our best PS5 deals page, so make sure you're aware of the latest Amazon spring sale news by following the Jelly Deals Twitter account as well as using the Deals tags below this article.