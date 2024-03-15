PlayStation 5 Slim disc consoles are on sale again in the UK

PlayStation 5 Slim disc consoles are on sale once again across various retailers in the UK.

The console, which normally retails at £479, has a £70 discount making it just £409. This is the cheapest price the console has been, and was last on sale for £409 during February this year.

PS5 Slim Disc console bundles have also received the £70 discount, making them the best value option if you're looking to buy a new PS5. Currently, you can get a PS5 slim with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for free from Very:

There are other good-value bundles for the PS5 slim available from the EE game store, where you can get two games for £90 extra, or a controller and charging station for £40 extra. Check out the EE Store page for the PS5 here and scroll down to the bundles section to see.

The PS5 Slim Disc console is also on sale at PlayStation Direct for £419.99, so you're looking at spending an extra tenner if you want to buy it from the official store.

There are still no discounts for the Digital slim console, though it is in stock at lots of retailers including Amazon and the EE Store, for its regular price of £389.

If you want to get some discounted games and accessories for your new PS5, have a look at our best PS5 deals page. If you need to top-up your PlayStation Plus subscription too, we have a PlayStation Plus deals guide to help you out as well.

And for all the other deals on gaming and tech, follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tags below, and follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter for the latest deals news.