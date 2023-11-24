This brilliant Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop is almost half price this Black Friday

Black Friday has seen a huge influx of deals, and if you've been biding your time to spend big while making huge savings on a range of gaming and tech items, now's the time to pounce.

Razer has already discounted a range of its older RTX 30 series Blade gaming laptops in its Cyber Weekend early access sale. However, the best price comes from Amazon where you can get the Razer Blade Pro 17 for just £1,299, down by 46 per cent from its original £2,399 price.

Compared to new but hugely expensive gaming laptops with the RTX 40 series GPUs, an RTX 3070 will still be able to run bleeding edge games like Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra settings while utilising ray-tracing, so at this price it's a real bargain.

Not only will you be able to run your favourite games without breaking a sweat, it will look brilliant on the Blade's large and bright 17.3-inch QHD display while its 165Hz refresh rate means you can also have them running at faster frame rates.

The only drawback is that this only comes with 512GB SSD storage. However, you an extra M.2 slot means you can easily expand the storage, and fortunately you can find a lot of SSDs on sale during Black Friday as well.

