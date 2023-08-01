This amazing PS5 deal with a charging dock and game is now under £400

Last week the standalone PlayStation 5 disc console received a discount for the first-time ever in the console's history, dropping to £399 at many UK retailers.

This prompted a wave of even cheaper PlayStation 5 bundles, with opportunities to get the PlayStation 5 standard console, as it is now being called, with accessories and games for cheaper than its current RRP of £480.

One of the best bundles available is at ShopTo, where you can get the discount PS5 with free charging dock for the DualSense controller, and one select PS5 game. This offer has now gotten even cheaper, even going under the £399 price of the console itself, which saves you over £100:

When it comes to choosing your free game, you can pick between Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Sackboy A Big Adventure or Demon's Souls - all great choices to get your PS5 library underway.

The charging dock you get is a Revent-branded one, which features an anti-slip rubber base which is also weighted, so it's less likely to move around on your floor or table. There's also an LED charging light which shows you the status of your PS5 controller while it's charging.

This is PS5 bundle is £20 cheaper than what we reported last week, making it even better value for money.

Alongside the console discount, there are some good discounts on PS5 accessories around too. Right now the Pulse 3D Wireless headset is down to £68 at Amazon, a new low price, and there are still discounts on the various DualSense PS5 controllers which are all £40.

Now is certainly the best time to pick up a PS5 if you were thinking of getting one, and we'll continue to let you know when there are discounts on the console as well as games and accessories. Be sure to follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tag underneath this article to enable notifications for when we post a new deal.